US Show Trial Punishes Truth-Telling

by Stephen Lendman (stephenlendman.org – Home – Stephen Lendman)

When truth-telling is criminalized, considered defamation, or otherwise judged unacceptable, speech, media, and academic freedoms no longer exist.

That’s the disturbing reality of America today. Truth-telling journalists and whistleblowers involved in exposing wrongdoing are considered threats to national security and endangered.

Distinguished academic James Fetzer is internationally recognized for his writing and expertise on the theoretical foundations of scientific knowledge, computer science, artificial intelligence, cognitive science, as well as evolution and mentality.

He’s dedicated to exposing falsehoods and revealing hard truths on major issues — truth-telling the way it’s supposed to be, absent in the mainstream, available only through reliable alternative sources like Fetzer.

South Florida University (SFU) tenured Professor James Tracy was fired for revealing inconsistencies and anomalies in the official December 14, 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shootings narrative.

He questioned whether any shootings occurred, calling the official story an “elaborate hoax.” More on this below.

Fetzer also questioned the dubious official narrative. He was sued by Leonard Pozner, father of a boy allegedly killed in what likely didn’t happen in Sandy Hook as reported.

Show trial proceedings unjustifiably ruled against Fetzer, shamefully awarding $450,000 to Pozner for alleged defamation by claiming the official Sandy Hook narrative was fabricated along with his son’s death certificate — Fetzer calling the damages amount “absurd,” vowing to appeal.

No damages of any amount should be assessed against anyone for truth-telling on any issues, for speaking freely as a fundamental First Amendment right without which all others are threatened.

Political analyst Carl Herman denounced Fetzer’s show trial, explaining that it judicially violated the right of jurors to determine disputed facts.

Notably, two expert witnesses able to prove forgery, a key issue in the case, were silenced, Fetzer’s show trial rigged to support the dubious official narrative.

Judge Remington orchestrated things to assure the outcome, banishing judicial fairness from his courtroom, jurors denied access to key information that upheld Fetzer’s version of events, proving his case, showing Pozner’s suit was and remains unjustifiable.

Political analyst Kevin Barrett witnessed Fetzer’s “Stalinist-style show trial,” proceedings no legitimate tribunal would tolerate, unjustly defaming a truth-teller.

Fetzer should be awarded damages for false claims against him and the ordeal he was forced to endure, not the other way around, a mockery of judicial fairness, hopefully his appeal to get damages awarded Pozner overturned.

Fetzer’s edited book titled “Nobody Died at Sandy Hook” is available online free in PDF format — the book BANNED by Amazon, wanting truth-telling about what happened suppressed.

A dubious narrative replaced it. Adam Lanza was blamed for the December 14, 2012 Sandy Hook, CT incident.

Key questions remain unanswered. How did one alleged gunman fire so many shots in so little time and supposedly inflict so many casualties?

In five to seven minutes, Connecticut’s top coroner, Wayne Carver, and police officials said Lanza shot each victim from three to 11 times – 182 shots, one every 2 seconds plus likely misses.

Yet the official narrative called him a lone gunman, a youth with no military training, using a 30-shot magazine in one weapon, having to reload over half a dozen times to have done the alleged shootings himself.

James Tracy showed that “(p)hotographic and video evidence (was) lacking in terms of its capacity to demonstrate the that a mass shooting took place on a scale described by authorities.”

“(N)o visual evidence of Lanza’s violent entry” was available nor eyewitness testimonies, or what’s typical in a crime scene’s aftermath – “broken glass, blasted security locks and doors, bullet casings and holes, bloodied walls and floors.”

Sandy Hook Elementary had 600 students. No video or photographic evidence indicates any more than small numbers were evacuated.

Tracy cited 10 key reasons to suspect Sandy Hook was staged, not real:

1. “Proof of deaths (was) suppressed.”

2. “Emergency protocols were not followed.”

3. “Drill protocols were” used instead.

4. “(F)oreknowledge of the event” existed.

5. Reports about weapons used were “contradictory.”

6. No verifiable evidence indicates Adam Lanza’s responsibility for the alleged shootings – after supposedly killing his mother, then taking his own life after the incident.

Dead men and youths tell no tales!

7. Authorities and media sources “displayed inappropriate behavior.”

8. Photos of the crime scene and victims “look(ed) staged or fake.”

9. The crime scene was deliberately contaminated and destroyed, making it unusable for investigation.

10. Alleged “(d)eceased children sang at the 2013 Super Bowl.”

Plenty of evidence disputes the official narrative. Exhaustive work by Tracy and Fetzer deserve high praise, not demonization.

Tracy’s firing by Florida State University and damages Fetzer was unjustly ordered by pay put other truth-tellers at risk when challenging the official narrative US dark forces want uncontradicted.

